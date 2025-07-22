He got many opportunities to serve country in various capacities: PM Modi on Dhankhar's resignation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has resigned as vice president on health grounds, good health, and said he got many opportunities to serve the country in various capacities.

He said on X, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

The Rajya Sabha also announced the resignation of Dhankhar in the House on Tuesday, shortly before adjourning till 2 pm amid opposition sloganeering.

Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh announced that Ministry of Home Affairs has, wide it's notification, conveyed resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under 67A of the Constitution with immediate effect.

In a sudden move, Dhankhar had on Monday evening resigned from his post citing medical reasons. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care."

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in the letter to the President.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the the Council of Ministers. "Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)