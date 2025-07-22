Election for new Vice President to be held 'as soon as possible' following Dhankhar's resignation

NEW DELHI: With Jagdeep Dhankhar resigning from the post of Vice President, the election to appoint his successor must be held "as soon as possible", as per constitutional provisions.

According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the Vice President whether due to death, resignation, removal, or otherwise must be conducted "as soon as possible" after the post becomes vacant.

The individual elected to the post will hold office for a full term of five years from the date they assume charge.

However, the Constitution is silent on who is to perform the Vice President’s duties in the event of a vacancy caused by death or resignation before the end of the term, or when the Vice President acts as President of India.

The Vice President holds the second-highest constitutional office in the country. Although the term is five years, a Vice President may continue in office beyond the expiry of the term until a successor assumes office.