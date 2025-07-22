‘Something very serious happened’: Congress questions Centre over V-P Dhankhar's resignation

The Congress party on Tuesday sought an explanation from the government after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned unexpectedly the previous night, citing health reasons.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said there were “far deeper reasons” behind the move, while the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, asked the Centre to clarify if it had prior knowledge of the resignation.

Gogoi also sought clarification from the government regarding the transition plan for the vice president's post. "The resignation of the Hon'ble Vice President is both sudden and shocking. I wish good health to respected Dhankar ji," he posted on X.

"But it is for the Union government to clarify if they had prior intimation and have planned for a smooth transition. The absence of senior ministers yesterday at a meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Vice President now carries even more significance," he added.

Meanwhile, Ramesh said Dhankhar's resignation reflected well on him but poorly on those who had him elected to the post.

He also raised questions over the absence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from the second Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday, saying “something very serious” happened between 1 pm and 4.30 pm to explain their deliberate absence.