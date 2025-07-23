Karpoori Thakur’s son leads race for new Vice President

NEW DELHI: A day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar suddenly resigned citing health reasons, the NDA weighed options to field a candidate from the backward or extremely backward classes as his successor.
Several NDA MPs, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the ruling alliance is leaning toward a nominee from the backward communities. Among the names doing the rounds, Ram Nath Thakur — currently Minister of State for Agriculture and son of former Bihar chief minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur — is being seen as a frontrunner. Belonging to the Nai (barber) community, which falls under the ati-pichhara category, Thakur’s candidacy is seen as a nod to caste dynamics ahead of upcoming elections.
Also reportedly in the mix is BJP president J P Nadda. Senior party leaders suggest that a cabinet reshuffle may precede any formal announcement, should Nadda emerge as the chosen one. Other contenders include former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, Bihar Governor Md. Arif Khan, former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.
While speculation briefly hovered over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, JD(U) insiders were quick to dismiss it. “This doesn’t seem to be happening,” a senior party leader said.
With the NDA commanding 422 MPs across both Houses, it has a comfortable cushion over the 394 votes required to elect the next V-P. Government sources indicated a preference for a consensus candidate, with a decision expected after July 26.
Dhankhar’s abrupt resignation came hours after he admitted an Opposition-backed motion seeking the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, currently under scrutiny following a major cash seizure at his residence.
Some believe his decision to admit the motion may have conflicted with the government’s own strategy, which was reportedly focused on a separate course of action. The Rajya Sabha notice, signed by 63 Opposition MPs and admitted by Dhankhar, instructed the Secretary General to initiate procedural steps — a move seen by some as independent and possibly at odds with the ruling party’s preference of joint motion as it was in the Lok Sabha.
Adding fuel to the fire was the absence of ministers Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Dhankhar on Monday. “The V-P was visibly upset,” said a senior Opposition figure, also pointing to a tense moment during a debate when Nadda reportedly remarked, “Only what I say will go on record” — a statement seen by some as undermining the Chair. Nadda later refuted any rift.
Full term for new V-P
His successor shall serve a full term in office. Article 67 says, “The Vice-President shall hold office for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office.”
Poll ASAP: Article 68
According to Article 68, an election to the post of V-P because of his death, resignation, removal or otherwise shall be held as soon as possible after the occurrence of the vacancy
32-day process
The process starts after the EC notifies the vacancy and ends in 32 days. Its electoral college comprises Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha MPs