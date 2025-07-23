Karpoori Thakur’s son leads race for new Vice President

Some believe his decision to admit the motion may have conflicted with the government’s own strategy, which was reportedly focused on a separate course of action. The Rajya Sabha notice, signed by 63 Opposition MPs and admitted by Dhankhar, instructed the Secretary General to initiate procedural steps — a move seen by some as independent and possibly at odds with the ruling party’s preference of joint motion as it was in the Lok Sabha.

Adding fuel to the fire was the absence of ministers Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Dhankhar on Monday. “The V-P was visibly upset,” said a senior Opposition figure, also pointing to a tense moment during a debate when Nadda reportedly remarked, “Only what I say will go on record” — a statement seen by some as undermining the Chair. Nadda later refuted any rift.

Full term for new V-P

His successor shall serve a full term in office. Article 67 says, “The Vice-President shall hold office for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office.”

Poll ASAP: Article 68

According to Article 68, an election to the post of V-P because of his death, resignation, removal or otherwise shall be held as soon as possible after the occurrence of the vacancy

32-day process

The process starts after the EC notifies the vacancy and ends in 32 days. Its electoral college comprises Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha MPs