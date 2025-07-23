Bihar’s BJP leaders pitch Nitish as V-P; JDU retorts

PATNA: Amid speculation over the next Vice-President, many BJP leaders from Bihar on Tuesday pitched for Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar for the post , which fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned.

BJP leader and Bihar cooperative minister Prem Kumar said the party would decide on Dhankhar’s successor but he would be happy if someone from Bihar was chosen for the post. PHED minister and BJP leader Neeraj Kumar Bablu said, “It would be nice if Nitish became next Vice President. What’s the problem in this?”

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul said, “It is not in our hands to make Nitish Kumar Vice President. If this happens, it will be very good. It will be auspicious for Bihar.”

JD (U) leader and minister Shravan Kumar, however, said, “There is no question of Nitish Kumar leaving Bihar. He will be here, lead the NDA to victory in assembly polls and serve the people of the state, enjoying another term in office.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav claimed, “He (Dhankhar) conducted proceedings on the first day of the session, then resigned at night. If it was health-related, he could’ve done it earlier. Was the resignation given or taken? What happened with Dhankhar, it could happen with Nitish Kumar later as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already said the CM will be decided after Bihar polls.”