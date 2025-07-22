Political storm in Rajasthan after Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation; Congress targets BJP

JAIPUR: The sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has sparked political turbulence across the country, with Rajasthan witnessing intensified reactions due to Dhankhar’s deep-rooted connection to the state.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) President Govind Singh Dotasara have launched sharp attacks on the BJP and the RSS, questioning the real reason behind Dhankhar’s unexpected decision to step down.
Gehlot called the development “suspicious” and linked it to what he described as a possible RSS-BJP ploy to initiate a new political move in the country. “People of Rajasthan are shocked. He has always raised his voice for farmers inside and outside Parliament. If someone like him—our son of the soil—resigns from the post of Vice President, naturally the public is bound to question it,” Gehlot said.
“Everyone is saying that there cannot be any health reason behind it—there must be something else. This is the first time in history that a Vice President has resigned. Even when the Prime Minister or President undergoes heart surgery or a bypass, they don’t resign. How can this be justified on the grounds of health?” Gehlot asked.
Echoing similar sentiments, Dotasara called the resignation "shocking" and said it was difficult to believe that health concerns were the only reason behind such a major decision. “The Vice President’s resignation raises serious questions. We are not convinced by the official explanation,” he said.
The issue has taken on added political weight in Rajasthan due to Dhankhar’s identity as a prominent Jat leader. The Jat community, which holds the largest demographic share in the state and effect on approximately 50 seats out of 200 seats, is seen as a key voting bloc.
Dotasara accused the BJP of systematically sidelining the Jat community, especially farmers. He said the sudden exit of Dhankhar has left the community without any major representation in the BJP at the national level. “The BJP has ignored Jat representation for long. With Dhankhar gone, there is no prominent Jat leader from Rajasthan in any top constitutional or organisational post,” Dotasara stated.
Congress has repeatedly alleged that the BJP is marginalizing the Jat community. In contrast, the Congress organisation in Rajasthan is currently led by Govind Singh Dotasara, a Jat leader.
BJP’s representation imbalance
In the Bhajanlal Sharma-led cabinet, Jat representation stands at around 16 percent, including two cabinet ministers and two ministers of state. However, none of them are seen as politically influential at the state level.
Within the BJP’s state organisation, Jat representation is roughly 13 percent, with four Jat leaders currently holding organisational roles.
Electoral data shows that while the BJP enjoyed solid support from the Jat community during the assembly elections, the Lok Sabha polls painted a different picture. The party lost several Jat-dominated constituencies, including Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, and Barmer. Notably, Barmer witnessed a visible caste-based divide during the election. The BJP did, however, manage to win the Jhunjhunu assembly seat in a recent bypoll.
As speculation over Dhankhar’s resignation continues, the BJP now faces the critical challenge of re-engaging with the Jat electorate in Rajasthan ahead of upcoming political battles.