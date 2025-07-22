Political storm in Rajasthan after Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation; Congress targets BJP

JAIPUR: The sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has sparked political turbulence across the country, with Rajasthan witnessing intensified reactions due to Dhankhar’s deep-rooted connection to the state.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) President Govind Singh Dotasara have launched sharp attacks on the BJP and the RSS, questioning the real reason behind Dhankhar’s unexpected decision to step down.

Gehlot called the development “suspicious” and linked it to what he described as a possible RSS-BJP ploy to initiate a new political move in the country. “People of Rajasthan are shocked. He has always raised his voice for farmers inside and outside Parliament. If someone like him—our son of the soil—resigns from the post of Vice President, naturally the public is bound to question it,” Gehlot said.

“Everyone is saying that there cannot be any health reason behind it—there must be something else. This is the first time in history that a Vice President has resigned. Even when the Prime Minister or President undergoes heart surgery or a bypass, they don’t resign. How can this be justified on the grounds of health?” Gehlot asked.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dotasara called the resignation "shocking" and said it was difficult to believe that health concerns were the only reason behind such a major decision. “The Vice President’s resignation raises serious questions. We are not convinced by the official explanation,” he said.