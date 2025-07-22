Health reasons or political unease? Dhankhar’s resignation raises questions

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing health reasons. While his resignation was officially attributed to medical advice, it has sparked speculation across political circles about possible underlying tensions within the government.

Dhankhar’s sudden departure — coming just a day after he accepted an Opposition-backed notice seeking the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, currently under scrutiny after a large cash recovery at his residence — has led to political murmurs in the corridors of power.

While there has been no official confirmation, some sources suggest Dhankhar’s decision to admit the Opposition’s motion may have clashed with the government’s strategy. It is being speculated that this divergence could have triggered discussions over his conduct, which Dhankhar may have pre-empted by stepping down.

The acceptance of the Opposition's notice did not align with the Centre’s plans, which were reportedly aimed at initiating its own action against the judge, as the motion in the Lok Sabha is a joint one signed by both ruling and Opposition MPs, said sources.

The notice in the Rajya Sabha, signed by 63 MPs, was admitted by Dhankhar on the first day of the Monsoon Session. He instructed the Rajya Sabha Secretary General to take the necessary procedural steps. This move was interpreted in some quarters as a signal that he may have acted independently, possibly causing friction with sections of the ruling party.

Further fuelling speculation was the absence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from a key 4:30 p.m. meeting of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC), a meeting Dhankhar had convened.