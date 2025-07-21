MPs submit notices for removal of Justice Varma to LS Speaker, RS Chairman

NEW DELHI: Stepping up the heat on Justice Yashwant Varma, parliamentarians on Monday submitted notices to the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the removal of the Allahabad High Court judge from whose residence here burnt wads of currency notes were found.

Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court following the controversy.

A bipartisan delegation submitted a notice, bearing the signatures of 145 Lok Sabha members, for the removal of Justice Varma under Articles 124, 217 and 218 of the Constitution to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The signatories to the notice included Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Anurag Thakur, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, Congress leaders K C Venugopal and K Suresh, DMK leader T R Baalu, RSP member N K Premachandran and IUML member E T Mohammed Basheer among others.

A similar notice was submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

Sixty-three members of the Upper House signed the notice.

"Sixty-three opposition MPs, including those from AAP and INDIA bloc parties, have given a notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman for removal of Justice Varma," Congress member Syed Naseer Hussain said.