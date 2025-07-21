Cash discovery row: SC refuses urgent listing of plea seeking FIR against Justice Verma

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against the Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was urged by lawyer Mathews Nedumpara that it was his third petition on the issue, and it be listed for hearing urgently.

"Do you want it to be dismissed right now?" the CJI asked, adding that it will be listed in due course.

"It is impossible to be dismissed. An FIR has to be registered. Now Varma seems to be asking for that only. There has to be an FIR, an investigation," the lawyer said.

The bench took strong note of the fact that the lawyer addressed the high court judge as ‘Varma'.

"Is he your friend? He is still Justice Verma. How do you address him? Have some decorum. You are referring to a learned judge. He is still a judge of the court," the CJI said.

"I don't think that greatness can apply to him. Matter has to be listed," the lawyer insisted.

"Please don't dictate to the court," the CJI said.

Recently, the Allahabad High Court judge moved the Supreme Court seeking to invalidate a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

Varma has sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him.