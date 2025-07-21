100 MPs sign petition calling for Justice Yashwant Varma’s impeachment

NEW DELHI: Taking appears to be no further doubt regarding the move to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma. The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said over 100 MPs have already signed a notice to bring a motion in Parliament for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, crossing the threshold of support required for tabling the impeachment exercise in the Lok Sabha.

“The signature (exercise) is underway and it has crossed 100 already,” Rijiju told reporters after the all-party meeting, while adding that it is for the Business Advisory Committee, a group of parties which finalises the agenda in their respective House, to decide when the motion will be moved.