What to watch on OTT this weekend (July 21-July 27)

A gritty cop drama following a tense night patrol, directed by Shahi Kabir.

Ronth- JioHotstar (Malayalam) | Photo | IMDb

A heartwarming family entertainer starring Vinay Forrt and Sharaf U Dheen.

Samshyam- Manorama Max (Malayalam) | Photo | IMDb

This quirky 2019 comedy-drama gets a Telugu OTT release.

Ittymaani: Made in China – ETV Win (Telugu Dub) | Photo | IMDb

A visually grand mythological epic featuring an all-star cast, streaming from July 25.

Kannappa – Prime Video (Telugu) | Photo | IMDb

A chilling crime thriller where one mistake throws a family into chaos.

Show time – Sun NXT (Telugu) | Photo | IMDb

Vijay Antony leads this intense crime thriller filled with moral complexity.

Maargan – Prime Video (Tamil & Telugu) | Photo | IMDb
