Fahadh Faasil reveals dream to star in remake of Padmarajan’s cult classic ‘Season’

Actor Fahadh Faasil, whose latest film Maareesan hit cinemas on Friday, has expressed his long-standing desire to star in a remake of Padmarajan’s 1989 classic Season. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fahadh named the Mohanlal-starrer as one of his five all-time favourite films and admitted he has been persistently urging acclaimed director Amal Neerad to revisit the project.

“I’ll say yes to the film in a heartbeat if Amal agrees to direct it,” the actor revealed.

Season, an action thriller that follows Jeevan, a hotel owner in Kovalam who is imprisoned after being caught with drugs, has achieved cult status over the years. The story takes a gripping turn when Jeevan meets a foreigner in prison, an encounter that proves pivotal to the plot. Many critics and fans alike believe the film was released well ahead of its time.