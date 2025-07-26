Fahadh Faasil reveals dream to star in remake of Padmarajan’s cult classic ‘Season’

Actor Fahadh Faasil, whose latest film Maareesan hit cinemas on Friday, has expressed his long-standing desire to star in a remake of Padmarajan’s 1989 classic Season. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fahadh named the Mohanlal-starrer as one of his five all-time favourite films and admitted he has been persistently urging acclaimed director Amal Neerad to revisit the project.
“I’ll say yes to the film in a heartbeat if Amal agrees to direct it,” the actor revealed.
Season, an action thriller that follows Jeevan, a hotel owner in Kovalam who is imprisoned after being caught with drugs, has achieved cult status over the years. The story takes a gripping turn when Jeevan meets a foreigner in prison, an encounter that proves pivotal to the plot. Many critics and fans alike believe the film was released well ahead of its time.
Among his favourites, Fahadh also listed the 1975 classic Mili, starring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan; Rajinikanth’s 1980 drama Johny; and two Italian masterpieces – Malèna and Il Postino.
In Maareesan, Fahadh plays a quirky thief, sharing screen space with veteran comedian Vadivelu for the second time following their collaboration in Maamannan. The film is directed by Sudheesh Shankar.