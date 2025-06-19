12 years on, 702 Kedarnath cloudburst victims yet to be identified

Online Desk
Twelve years after the devastating Kedarnath floods, the identity of many victims still remains shrouded in mystery.
DNA samples of 702 individuals are in the possession of police, but they are yet to match with samples of their family members.
The cloudburst triggered a landslide in the Bhim Bali stream along the Kedarnath walking path, damaging approximately 30 meters of the route.
Flash flood came down upon the overflowing banks of the Chorabari lake in Uttarakhand, Carrying huge amounts of silt and rocks.
As many as 737 people have been evacuated by choppers while 2,670 people have been rushed to Sonprayag for relief assistance.