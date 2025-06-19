12 yrs on, 702 Kedarnath cloudburst victims yet to be identified: Officials

DEHRADUN: Twelve years after the devastating Kedarnath floods, the identity of many victims still remains shrouded in mystery. A particularly perplexing aspect is the fate of 702 individuals whose DNA samples are in the possession of police, but they are yet to match with samples of their family members.

The wait for thousands of grieving relatives is agonising. This impedes closure to the affected relatives in one of India’s worst modern tragedies.

“It’s heartbreaking,” a senior police official involved in the recovery efforts, told this newspaper. “We have the DNA reports for these 702 individuals, but without a corresponding match from the family samples, their identities remain elusive.”