Iran-Israel agree to a ceasefire after 12 days of war

Israel and Iran on Tuesday agreed to a ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump, ending their 12-day war triggered by Tel Aviv's unprovoked attack on Tehran. Despite the ceasefire announcement, missile exchanges continued till noon as both countries initially denied the agreement.
After the ceasefire announcement, both parties tried to hold their heads high with Israel saying it 'achieved all objectives in the war with Iran,' while Iran stressed that it 'fought till last moment of the ceasefire'.
After the ceasefire, both Israel and Iran traded accusations of violating the agreement, with US President Donald Trump chiding Tel Aviv, asking them to stop 'dropping bombs' on Iran.
Shortly after Trump's order, Iranian media reported explosions were heard in two parts of Iran's capital city of Tehran.
US President Donald Trump later called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after which Israel said it has refrained from further strikes on Iran.
After hitting the US base in Qatar and successfully brokering a ceasefire agreement with Israel, Iranian officials celebrated 'victory' over US and Israel.