LIVE | Iran-Israel conflict: Tehran announces cessation of hostilities, says fought till last moment of ceasefire; Israel's response awaited

Earlier, Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire" soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar.
A smoke trail from the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system streaks across the sky as it intercepts missiles launched during an Iranian attack, as seen from Haifa, Israel, early Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
A smoke trail from the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system streaks across the sky as it intercepts missiles launched during an Iranian attack, as seen from Haifa, Israel, early Tuesday, June 24, 2025.(Photo | AP)
If you are joining us now, here are the key developments:

  • Iran strikes Israel: The Israeli military said that Iran launched a fourth wave of missile attacks.

  • Three killed in Iran strikes: Three people previously in critical condition after a missile strike on a southern Israeli city have now been confirmed dead, according to reports.

  • Trump claims ceasefire: U.S. President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire" soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

  • Iran rejects ceasefire claims: Following Trump’s announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday denied that a ceasefire agreement had been reached.

  • Iran targets US base in Qatar: Iran launched six missiles at US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in retaliation to US strikes on its nuclear facilities. According to the Qatar Defence Ministry, all missiles were intercepted and no casualties were reported.

Iranian state media says fifth missile wave fired at northern Israel

Iran's state media said on Tuesday that a fifth wave of missiles was headed towards Israel around the time a staggered ceasefire announced by the United States was due to begin.

"The fifth wave of this morning's missile attack from Iran is on its way to the occupied territories," Irib posted on Telegram just before 0400 GMT.

Tehran announces cessation of hostilities, says fought till last moment of ceasefire; Israel's response awaited

Three killed in missile strike on southern Israeli city

Israeli emergency services said Tuesday three people were killed and two wounded in an Iranian missile strike in southern Israel, moments before a ceasefire between the two countries was expected to begin.

"Following the missile impact site in southern Israel: So far, MDA teams have pronounced the deaths of three people — Two people with moderate injuries have been evacuated to hospital, and approximately six people with mild injuries are being treated at the scene," Magen David Adom said in a statement on X.

Israel says Iran has launched a third wave of missiles

The Israeli military says a third wave of Iranian missile attacks is under way and is urging the public to seek shelter immediately.

"For the third time in the last hour, Israelis are currently running to shelter due to another missile launch from Iran," IDF wrote on X.

Blasts heard in Tel Aviv, warning sirens sounded in central Israel

Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv as air raid sirens sounded across central and southern Israel, according to reports by Reuters news agency.

Israel army says Iranian missiles fired 'short while ago'

Israel's military said early Tuesday that it was working to intercept Iranian missiles launched a "short while ago", without specifying the exact time of the attack.

"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement posted to Telegram around 5:00 am (0200 GMT).

'Israel, Iran came to me,' Trump doubles down on role in ceasefire talks

Donald Trump took to social media with fresh claims that both Israel and Iran had approached him nearly simultaneously to seek an end to the conflict.

"Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, 'PEACE!'," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Israel doesn't confirm ceasefire but appears to pause strikes

Israel did not immediately acknowledge any ceasefire, but there were no reports of Israeli strikes in Iran after 4 am local, reports The Associated Press.

Heavy Israeli strikes continued in Tehran and other cities until shortly before that time. Israel in other conflicts has stepped up its strikes just before ceasefires took effect.

NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire, Iran responds

Following Trump’s announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday denied that a ceasefire agreement had been reached.

“As of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," he wrote on social media.

Araghchi indicated that Iran was willing to stop its response if Israel ended its attacks. “If the Israeli army stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he added.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE! - Trump claims ceasefire between Iran and Israel

President Donald Trump on Monday declared that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran was set to end in a ceasefire. Referring to the conflict as the "12-day war", Trump framed the announcement as a validation of his decision to order a major U.S. airstrike over the weekend targeting three Iranian nuclear sites.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on social media.

“Congratulations World, it's time for peace,” Trump posted on social media.

The announcement came after Iran launched six missiles at US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in retaliation to US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

According to the Qatar Defence Ministry, all missiles were intercepted and no casualties were reported.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

