Iran says taking measures to continue nuclear programme

Iran's government said Tuesday it had "taken the necessary measures" to ensure the continuation of its nuclear programme after US and Israeli strikes targeted its facilities.

"We have taken the necessary measures and are taking stock of the damage" caused by the strikes, said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, in a statement aired on state television.

"Plans for restarting (the facilities) have been prepared in advance, and our strategy is to ensure that production and services are not disrupted," he added.

The United States struck the Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz uranium enrichment facilities on Sunday.