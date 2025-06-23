Israel says struck Iran's Fordo to 'obstruct access routes'

The Israeli military said it had launched air raids Monday to block access to Iran's enriched uranium facility in Fordo which was bombed by the United States at the weekend.

A military statement said Israeli forces had "struck in order to obstruct access routes to the Fordo enrichment site" which US President Donald Trump said had been "totally obliterated" by the US strikes.

There has been speculation that Iran might have moved out some of its known 400-kilogramme stockpile of highly enriched uranium before the US bombing of its storage sites in the early hours of Sunday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has been monitoring Iran's nuclear programme, called earlier Monday for access to the Islamic republic's nuclear sites to "account for" the uranium.

"There needs to be a cessation of hostilities for the necessary safety and security conditions to prevail so that Iran can let IAEA teams into the sites to assess the situation," the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, said.