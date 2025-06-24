World

Iran says 'no agreement' as of now on ceasefire with Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister added that if "the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards."
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi(File photo | AFP)
AFP
Updated on
1 min read

TEHRAN (Iran): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that there was no ceasefire agreement with Israel as of now, but if it stopped its attacks then Tehran would also stop firing.

"As of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," Araghchi posted on social media, shortly after the US president announced a deal would begin around 0400 GMT.

Araghchi added that if "the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Trump says Iran and Israel have agreed to a phased-in ceasefire over next 24 hours
Iran
Abbas Araghchi

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com