Trump says Iran and Israel have agreed to a phased-in ceasefire over next 24 hours

Trump’s announcement comes just before he leaves Tuesday for a NATO summit in the Netherlands, where he will likely make the case that his mix of aggression and diplomacy has succeeded. Never shy to suggest he deserves the Nobel Peace Price, Trump went so far as to give the conflict between Israel and Iran the name of the “12 day war,” a title that seemed to reference the 1967 “Six Day War” in which Israel fought a group of Arab countries including Egypt, Jordan and Syria.

As Trump described it, the ceasefire would start with Iran and then be joined by Israel 12 hours later, with the president writing that the respective sides would “remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL.” The phased-in ceasefire was set to begin at roughly midnight Washington time and culminate within 24 hours.

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” Trump said.

The exact terms of the ceasefire other than the timeline provided by the Trump remained to be seen. On Sunday, the Trump administration had insisted that Iran abandon its program to enrich uranium for possible use in nuclear weapons as a condition of any lasting peace. While the bombings of the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan facilities were a powerful show of force, it remained uncertain just how much nuclear material Iran still possessed and what its ambitions would be going forward.