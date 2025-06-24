Trump ceasefire plan challenged as Israel says Iran launched more missiles

BEERSHEBA: A tentative truce proposed by President Donald Trump hung in the balance as Israel said it had identified missiles launched from Iran into its airspace less than three hours after the ceasefire went into effect.

Explosions boomed and sirens sounded across northern Israel midmorning on Tuesday, after both Israel and Iran on Tuesday accepted the ceasefire plan to end the 12-day war roiling the Middle East.

The agreement came after Tehran launched a retaliatory limited missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday and after it launched an onslaught of missiles targeting Israel that killed at least four people early Tuesday morning. Israel launched a blitz of airstrikes targeting sites across Iran before dawn.

Though Israel said it had intercepted the midmorning barrage of missiles, it showed how dangerous the situation remained.