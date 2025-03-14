Vibrant smiles, vivid hues: The essence of Holi

Online Desk
Holy, Holi, Oh...: Holi was celebrated with much pomp and gaiety across India on Friday, March 14, 2025, with people soaking in the festivities by smearing 'gulaal' on each other and exchanging greetings and sweets.
Colourful Festivity: Houses and streets wore a colourful look as revellers splashed colours and feasted on traditional delicacies.
Splashy Colours, Bubbly Spirits: Women spray colours and dance in glee on the occasion of Holi.
Aye, Eye Yo! : Mirth and wonderment burst out on the faces of people on the occasion of Holi.
Colour Riot: Armed forces personnel dance and roll on the turf as they celebrate Holi at their camp.
Joy has no boundaries: Tourists smeared with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Varanasi.