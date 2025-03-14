Holi celebrations and Friday namaz held amid tight security across India

In Delhi, more than 25,000 security personnel were deployed. Police closely monitored about 300 sensitive areas with CCTV cameras and drones.

Traffic and city police personnel set up joint pickets and special teams were deployed at major intersections to check drunk driving and traffic violations.

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, which has been tense since riots broke out on November 24 following a survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, the celebrations passed off peacefully amid tight security.

The traditional 'chaupaai kaa juloos (procession)' was also taken out in Sambhal city on Holi, officials said. Friday prayers were held at the mosque at 2:30 pm.

The police and the district administration had made a three-tier security arrangement. Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalions conducted flag marches in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday greeted people on Holi eve, wishing the festival further deepened the colour of unity among the citizens. President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her greetings on Holi eve, saying the festival of colours nurtured the spirit of unity and brotherhood and reflected the values of unity in diversity.