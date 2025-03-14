In a Pakistan desert town, Holi and Ramadan come together

Mithi, Pakistan: In a desert town in Pakistan, Hindus prepare meals for fasting Muslims, who in turn gather to welcome a Holi procession, a rare moment of religious solidarity in the Islamic nation.

Discrimination against minorities runs deep in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but those tensions are not to be found in Mithi, an affluent city of rolling sand dunes and mud-brick homes in southern Sindh province.

"All the traditions and rituals here are celebrated together," Raj Kumar, a 30-year-old Hindu businessman told AFP.

"You will see that on Holi, Hindu youth are joined by Muslim youth, celebrating together and applying colours on each other," he added.

"Even at the end of the Muslim call for prayer, the imam says 'peace to Hindus and Muslims'."

This year, the Hindu festival of Holi and the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan fell together. Both events move each year according to the lunar calendar.

Holi, the festival of colour, has for centuries marked the arrival of spring and raucous crowds playfully throw coloured powder and water over each other.

On Thursday, hundreds of Hindus held a procession through the streets of Mithi, one of the few towns where they form the majority, to be warmly welcomed at the city square by their Muslim neighbours.

"We have learnt to live together since childhood. This has come to us through generations, and we are following it too," said local Mohan Lal Mali, 53, after arranging a meal for Muslims to break their fast.

Cows, considered sacred in Hinduism, roam freely through the streets of Mithi, while women wear traditional embroidered sarees embellished with mirror work.

There is no beef shop in town, as its meat is prohibited in Hinduism, and Muslims only sacrifice goats during festivals.

Mithi, a city of around 60,000 people, is predominantly Hindu -- in a country where 96 percent of its 240 million people are Muslim and two percent are Hindu.

Fozia Haseeb, a Christian woman, travelled from the port city of Karachi, around 320 kilometres (200 miles) away, to witness the blended occasions.

"People following three religions are here: Christians, Hindus and Muslims," she said.

"We wanted to see for ourselves whether this was correct, and there is no doubt it is."