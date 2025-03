KOZHIKODE: As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, religious scholars and community leaders have begun addressing concerns over excessive consumption of oily and unhealthy food items during Iftar. Mosques across different regions have taken up the responsibility of educating their communities about the importance of clean eating after breaking the fast.

During Ramadan, many people tend to indulge in deep-fried snacks, sugary beverages, and calorie-dense meals immediately after fasting for long hours. This often leads to digestive discomfort, sluggishness, and, in some cases, even health complications such as acidity, bloating, and an increased risk of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

For years, the tradition of breaking fast with calorie-laden, oil-heavy foods has been deeply ingrained in Ramadan celebrations. Recognising the surge in lifestyle diseases, mosques across Kozhikode have started integrating health-conscious messages into their sermons.

“Our food culture during Ramadan is slowly harming our bodies. Eateries focus on taste rather than health and we have fallen into the trap of indulgence,” says Ansar Nanmanda, a religious scholar known for his Friday sermons.

“Sixty percent of the patients crowding medical colleges today are suffering from kidney-related diseases and other health complications due to unhealthy diets. Even medical experts warn against the excessive consumption of food additives like ajinomoto, especially among children and pregnant women, yet we continue to ignore these dangers,” says Ansar Nanmanda.

Kozhikode warms up to healthy iftars

The push for healthier eating is not just a response to medical concerns, it is deeply rooted in religious teachings. Shoukat Ali, a well-known advocate for clean eating, highlights the significance of Quranic verses that emphasise the importance of consuming only what is “halal” (lawful) and “tayyib” (pure and wholesome).