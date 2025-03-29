Earthquake that toppled lives upside down

Online Desk

The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand crossed 1,000 on Saturday.

Photo | AP

Volunteers involved in rescue works near buildings damaged by the earthquake 

Photo | AP

A Buddhist monk walks near a damaged building at a monastery compound after the earthquake

Photo | AP

"All my friends and my brother were in the building when it collapsed. I don't have any words to say," says survivor Khin Aung.

Photo | AP

The survivors undergoing treatment at a government hospital, Friday, March 28, 2025.

Photo | AP

Relatives of workers of a under construction building that collapsed after a strong earthquake wait as rescuers search for victims, in Bangkok.

Photo | AP

NDRF personnel prepare to leave with relief materials for the earthquake-hit people of Myanmar. 

Photo | PTI

NDRF personnel with relief materials before leaving for the earthquake-hit people of Myanmar, at the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad

Photo | PTI
Photo | AFP
Myanmar-Thailand earthquake death toll crosses 1000, over 2,000 injured; India sends 15 tonnes of relief aid