Myanmar-Thailand earthquake death toll crosses 1000, over 2,000 injured; India sends 15 tonnes of relief aid

The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand passed 1,000 on Saturday, as rescuers dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings in a desperate search for survivors.
The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar in the early afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.
The quake destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across swathes of Myanmar, with massive destruction seen in Mandalay, the country's second biggest city and home to more than 1.7 million people.
At least 1,002 people were killed and nearly 2,400 injured in Myanmar, the ruling junta said in a statement. Around 10 more deaths have been confirmed in Bangkok.
But with communications badly disrupted, the true scale of the disaster is only starting to emerge from the isolated military-ruled state, and the toll is expected to rise significantly.
It was the biggest quake to hit Myanmar in decades, according to geologists, and the tremors were powerful enough to severely damage buildings across Bangkok, hundreds of kilometres (miles) away from the epicentre.
In Mandalay, AFP journalists saw a centuries-old Buddhist pagoda that had been reduced to rubble by the quake.
"It started shaking, then it started getting serious," said a soldier at a checkpoint on the road outside the pagoda.
"The monastery also collapsed. One monk died. Some people were injured, we pulled out some people and took them to the hospital."
The head of the main Buddha statue in the monastery fell off and was placed on the platform at its feet.
"Everyone at the monastery dares not sleep inside, as we heard there could be another earthquake. I have never felt anything like this in my life," said the soldier.
Guards at Mandalay Airport turned away journalists.
"It has been closed since yesterday," said one. "The ceiling collapsed but no-one was hurt."
Damage to the airport would complicate relief efforts in a country whose rescue services and healthcare system have already been ravaged by four years of civil war sparked by a military coup in 2021.
Rare junta plea for help
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing issued an exceptionally rare appeal for international aid, indicating the severity of the calamity. Previous military regimes have shunned foreign assistance even after major natural disasters.
The country declared a state of emergency across the six worst-affected regions after the quake, and at one major hospital in the capital, Naypyidaw, medics were forced to treat the wounded in the open air.
One official described it as a "mass casualty area".
"I haven't seen (something) like this before. We are trying to handle the situation. I'm so exhausted now," a doctor told AFP.
Mandalay, a city of more than 1.7 million people, appeared to have been badly hit. AFP photos showed dozens of buildings reduced to rubble.
A resident reached by phone told AFP that a hospital and a hotel had been destroyed, and said the city was badly lacking in rescue personnel.
A huge queue of buses and lorries lined up at a checkpoint to enter the capital early on Saturday.
Offers of foreign assistance began coming in, with President Donald Trump on Friday pledging US help.
"It's terrible," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office about the quake when asked if he would respond to the appeal by Myanmar's military rulers.
"It's a real bad one, and we will be helping. We've already spoken with the country."
India, France and the European Union offered to provide assistance, while the WHO said it was mobilising to prepare trauma injury supplies.
India sends aid flight to quake-hit Myanmar
India has sent a humanitarian aid flight to Myanmar, its foreign minister said on Saturday, a day after the powerful quake caused widespread damage in its civil war-ravaged neighbour.
The IAF C-130J aircraft from AFS Hindon carried 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines such as paracetamol, antibiotics, cannulas, syringes, gloves, cotton bandages, and urine bags.
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing issued a rare appeal for international aid, highlighting the severity of the disaster, which has left at least 694 dead and 1,670 injured.
Previous military regimes in the country have often rejected foreign assistance, even after major natural disasters.
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said a C-130 military transport plane had been dispatched carrying hygiene kits, blankets, food parcels, and other essentials.
"A search and rescue team and a medical team are also accompanying this flight," he added. "We will continue to monitor developments, and more aid will follow."
Jaishankar shared photographs on social media showing members of India's national disaster response agency loading supplies onto the aircraft.
Friday’s quake destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across swathes of Myanmar, with severe damage reported in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.
According to US geologists, it was the strongest earthquake to hit Myanmar in over a century.
The tremors were powerful enough to damage buildings in Bangkok, hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.
(With inputs from Express News Service)