This week’s must-watch OTT releases

Forever- Netflix

Inspired by Brock Akil's 1975 novel, Forever tells the poignant love story of two Black teens, Keisha and Justin, navigating first love and intimacy under social and parental pressures.

Streaming May 8

Good Bad Ugly - Netflix

Starring Ajith Kumar, this action-packed film follows a former gangster who returns to his dangerous past after his son is kidnapped.

Streaming May 8

The Royals - Netflix

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter star in this modern romance between a CEO and a prince, tackling love, personal growth, and royal challenges in today’s world.

Streaming May 9

Gram Chikitsalay - Prime Video

Dr. Prabhat, a city doctor, is tasked with reviving a neglected health centre in a rural village, facing immense challenges along the way.

Streaming May 9

Bohurupi - ZEE5

Set in the 1990s, Bohurupi follows a man who becomes an expert imposter after prison, planning daring heists while being pursued by the police.

Streaming May 9

The Diplomat - Netflix

A mysterious woman causes chaos in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, demanding to be returned to India posing a serious dilemma for the Deputy High Commissioner.

Streaming May 9

Maria - Lionsgate Play

An American Greek singer reflects on her career and identity in Paris, spending her last days immersed in memories of her turbulent yet beautiful life.

Streaming May 9

Robinhood - ZEE5

A modern Robin Hood, Ram, betrays his allies and embarks on an exhilarating journey, filled with action and comedy, as he becomes a personal security officer for Neera.

Streaming May 10

Bromance - SonyLIV

Binto embarks on a hilarious adventure with his friends to find his missing brother, uncovering unexpected twists along the way.

Streaming May 1

