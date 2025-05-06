Stars and Statements: 2025 Met Gala’s boldest celebrity looks

Queen of the Met

Rihanna stunned in custom Marc Jacobs, debuting her pregnancy.

Bollywood’s royal arrival

Shah Rukh Khan debuted at the Met in a bold all-black Sabyasachi suit, finished with a jeweled pendant and cane.

Chic simplicity

The Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, collaborated with Prada for months on his custom brown suit, understated and refined.

Minimalist muse

Zendaya, usually a fashion risk-taker, chose a sleek cream Louis Vuitton suit elevated only by bold red nail.

Retro reinvented

Emma Chamberlain wore a sharp, backless suit-dress by Courrèges, styled with a platinum pixie cut and glasses for futuristic edge.

Avant-garde genius

Andre 3000, The OutKast icon turned heads in a piano-on-the-back outfit with a trash bag purse, crafted with Burberry.

Blue elegance

Lupita Nyong’o’s powder blue Chanel suit and rhinestone brows brought whimsical regality to the red carpet.

A Maharaja moment

Diljit Dosanjh channeled royal opulence in a Prabal Gurung sherwani inspired by the Maharaja of Patiala.

Sculpted in gold

Kiara Advani debuted her baby bump in a Gaurav Gupta black gown and sculptural golden corset pure power and grace.

Vintage glamour

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, slayed in polka-dotted Balmain and a history-making 241-carat Bvlgari emerald necklace.

Gothic drama

Kim Kardashian rocked a Chrome Hearts black two-piece with an alligator print, swooping hat, silver chains, and a dazzling diamond choker.

