Stars and Statements: 2025 Met Gala’s boldest celebrity looks

Online Desk
Queen of the Met
Rihanna stunned in custom Marc Jacobs, debuting her pregnancy.
Bollywood’s royal arrival
Shah Rukh Khan debuted at the Met in a bold all-black Sabyasachi suit, finished with a jeweled pendant and cane.
Chic simplicity
The Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, collaborated with Prada for months on his custom brown suit, understated and refined.
Minimalist muse
Zendaya, usually a fashion risk-taker, chose a sleek cream Louis Vuitton suit elevated only by bold red nail.
Retro reinvented
Emma Chamberlain wore a sharp, backless suit-dress by Courrèges, styled with a platinum pixie cut and glasses for futuristic edge.
Avant-garde genius
Andre 3000, The OutKast icon turned heads in a piano-on-the-back outfit with a trash bag purse, crafted with Burberry.
Blue elegance
Lupita Nyong’o’s powder blue Chanel suit and rhinestone brows brought whimsical regality to the red carpet.
A Maharaja moment
Diljit Dosanjh channeled royal opulence in a Prabal Gurung sherwani inspired by the Maharaja of Patiala.
Sculpted in gold
Kiara Advani debuted her baby bump in a Gaurav Gupta black gown and sculptural golden corset pure power and grace.
Vintage glamour
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, slayed in polka-dotted Balmain and a history-making 241-carat Bvlgari emerald necklace.
Gothic drama
Kim Kardashian rocked a Chrome Hearts black two-piece with an alligator print, swooping hat, silver chains, and a dazzling diamond choker.