From heartbreak to history: India brings home their first-ever Women's World Cup

Hugs, tears and joy: India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy, burying the ghosts of past heartbreaks.

Shafali Verma scored a fluent 87, giving impetus for the team to secure a 52-run victory over South Africa at DY Patil Stadium.

Following a string of heartbreaks, Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana did not want the past to repeat.

Mandhana stepped up when it mattered most, setting the record for most runs for any Indian in a World Cup.

Laura Wolvaard led the charge against India with a century which went in vain. She finished the tournament with 571 runs – the most by any woman in a World Cup

Deepti Sharma who claimed Wolvaard's wicket ensured India's moment of destiny could not be denied.

28-year-old Deepti Sharma, who was crowned 'Player of the Tournament', took 5 wickets in the final and scored a crucial 58.

Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out midway due to an injury, rolled onto the field in her wheelchair and joined her teammates for a dance.

South Africa could not beat all the odds in the final. After the T20 despair of 2023 and 2024, another World Cup slipped through their fingers.

