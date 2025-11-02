World Cup: Wonder women in wonderful night

The moment came right when Sunday broke into Monday and these 16 players, including Pratika Rawal who joined the team in celebrations, sitting in a wheelchair, wrote their names in history books, by bringing eternal glory to the country and the women.

This win, however, did not come easy. In fact, for a while it felt like a cumulative grief had engulfed the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. There was death knell silence among the 35,000-plus fans who had filled the stands in the hopes of watching India women lift their first ICC trophy had gone quiet thanks to South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt who had held fort at one end, building partnership — one after another.

India, however, did what they had to. They hung in there, patiently, waiting for the occasion to catch up with South Africa. And it did. Every once in a while someone or the other would come in and contribute — including Shafali Verma. It was a gamble Harmanpreet took against Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus, which massively paid off. If there ever were doubts in their minds, that over, and spell from Verma would have given Harmanpreet the confidence and the belief that this is after all going to be their night. From thereon, they just kept plugging away with overs before Deepti Sharma — easily the best bowler of the tournament — once again showed up for India. She took five wickets for 39 runs, ran through the lower-order, finishing with 22 wickets in the World Cup. It was her moment as much as it was Harmanpreet’s. She was there in the middle of it all during the collapse in England and the no ball against South Africa in 2022. Sunday ended up being the pinnacle of her redemption.