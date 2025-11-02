'Defining moment in journey of Indian women’s cricket': Cricketing legends react to World Cup win

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar voiced his joy on X, praising the Indian women’s team for their outstanding World Cup victory.
"1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud," he wrote on X
Another cricketing legend and former India men’s captain MS Dhoni also took to X to congratulate the Indian women’s team on their remarkable World Cup win.
"Congratulations to the Women's cricket team for winning World Cup 2025 and the nation is now celebrating and it's a moment of joy they played really well and got to learn from them that we always have to try harder and never give up," he wrote on X.