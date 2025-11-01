World Cup: Two teams, one dream: For the sake of women's cricket

The Women in Blue came close on two occasions. The first time was in 2005 before they lost to Australia in the final. It marked a historical moment as women’s cricket was taken over by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI). When they reached the final in 2017, it marked the awakening of the women’s game in India (Harmanpreet Kaur's effort to dump Australia out of the semifinal with a stellar hand also contributed).

However, it did not necessarily translate into progress, at least not until the last few years. And there is still a long road to be covered. Kaur acknowledged that in the pre-match press conference. “Last time when we reached the finals, after coming back, we saw a big change in India," she said. "Women's cricket has progressed, and we saw a lot of girls on the ground. I'm sure that when we win this final, we will see many more changes and cricket will see more improvements, not only on the international level but also on the domestic level. There will be many more improvements. I think we are really looking forward to that moment where women's cricket will get more seriousness and viewership."

For their opponents on Sunday, the story hasn’t been any different, but perhaps without the financial prowess of the BCCI, the significance only heightens. In 2023, they became the first South African team, across genders, to qualify for a senior World Cup final (it came in the T20 format). They lost that final to Australia, but it happened in front of a record home crowd at Newlands. They went on to reach the final of the 2024 T20 WC, beating Australia in the semis, but fell short against New Zealand.