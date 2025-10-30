Jemimah plays innings of lifetime as India stun Oz to reach WC final

NAVI MUMBAI: On the fourth ball of the 35th over during India's chase in the Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia, Jemimah Rodrigues was in the middle holding her breath. So was her batting partner Harmanpreet Kaur and the 35,000 fans, who had filled the DY Patil Stadium for what had turned out to be an enthralling contest.

Rodrigues had just been hit on the back leg by Alana King and Australia had decided to take a review. First, it was checked whether she got any bat on it, when that was not the case, the silence only grew. Until the hawkeye projections came on the big screen. Pitched, in line. Impact, in line. Wicket, Missing. The moment the crowd saw the green, they rose together and let out a huge roar that resonated around the venue.

Rodrigues, batting on 85, had built a partnership with Harmanpreet. She came in at No 3, watched Smriti Mandhana fall to a soft dismissal down the leg and ensured India kept up with the run rate and did not lose any more wickets. Singles were pushed to doubles. She took it upon herself to be the aggressor when Harmanpreet took time to settle in.

She whipped Kim Garth through midwicket, before lapping her to the ropes; welcomed Ash Gardner with a cover drive against the spin and cut Sophie Molineux behind square for a boundary. Annabel Sutherland treated her with a full toss that was dispatched to midwicket boundary before cutting the pacer again. For all the dot balls in between, she and Harmanpreet picked up a boundary at least every over. Soon, Harmanpreet also joined the party. She swept, pulled, lapped, scooped before taking down the Australian spinners over midwicket.

After all, no one knows better than these two what it is like to watch the team collapse after they fall. They were there in Cape Town during the 2023 T20 World Cup semifinal and India were cruising towards the target. But Rodrigues fell first, Harmanpreet got run out and India hit the self -destruct button, losing by nine runs. They did not want another collapse. They decided to take the game deep for they knew what Australia felt when they were together in the middle. That is exactly what happened from the time Mandhana fell. Soon after the duo brought up their fifties, Australia felt the pressure. Alyssa Healy dropped Rodrigues first, Tahlia McGrath was also among culprits. The misfields came in handy as Rodrigues and Harmanpreet added 167 runs from 156 balls for the third wicket before the latter eventually got out for 89 runs from 88 balls. Rodrigues was not ready to give in just yet.