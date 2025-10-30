CWC 2025: Of trailblazers and next-gen leaders, the South African story

In Guwahati, Ismail was not there by her side, and Kapp decided to take it upon herself. She delivered a dream inswinger to clean up Amy Jones on the very second ball in the defence of 319. Then she followed it up with that of Heather Knight in the same over and then a few more later. “I think it's just to go back to the experience of having been here for so many years, and ultimately that is what wins you semi-finals and World Cups. I feel that in the past semi-finals, I probably haven't been at my best and haven't contributed the way I should have. So, I'm really happy that tonight I could make a difference in the result,” she said after the match on Wednesday.

If Marizanne did the job with the ball, Wolvaardt had made this team her own, and she set the semifinal for South Africa with one of the greatest WC centuries. Throughout the tournament, she kept insisting that her best was yet to come despite being among the top run-getters; she brought it to the biggest stage, making history for her country. Luus — the skipper who took them to the final in 2023 — showed up with two crucial fifties against New Zealand and Pakistan, being the bridge between Wolvaardt and Kapp in the batting line-up.