India’s women make history, outclass South Africa to claim first ODI World Cup crown

India scripted history on Sunday, clinching their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title with a 52-run win over South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai, as Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred in a commanding all-round performance.
Batting first after being asked to do so, India posted a competitive 298 for seven, powered by Shafali Verma’s fluent 87, Smriti Mandhana’s 45, and a composed 58 from Deepti Sharma.
Set a victory target of 299 by India, skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s fighting century went in vain as South Africa faltered in their chase in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final here on Sunday.
Wolvaardt struck a fluent 101 off 98 balls before miscuing a lofted shot off Deepti Sharma to Amanjot Kaur at deep mid-wicket, leaving South Africa reeling at 211 for seven in the 41st over. Her dismissal, after a 61-run stand with Annerie Dercksen (35), dented the hosts’ hopes as they still needed 88 runs off the final nine overs.
Earlier, South Africa made a steady start, reaching 52 for one in 10 overs. Openers Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits (23) added 51 runs before a sharp direct hit from Amanjot Kaur caught Brits short of her crease while attempting a quick single.
Anneke Bosch (0) fell soon after, trapped leg before by young spinner Shree Charani, reducing South Africa to 62 for two. Sune Luus (25) then joined Wolvaardt to rebuild before falling to a miscued shot. India soon struck a major blow as Marizanne Kapp fell for 4 in the 23rd over, tightening their grip on the game. Shafali Verma's robust 87 was followed by combative knocks from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh before South Africa rallied to limit India to an under-par 298/7 in the Women's World Cup final here on Sunday.
Deepti's run-a-ball 58 with three fours and a six and Richa (34 off 24 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s) provided the much-needed late impetus with a 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket after India's innings faltered in the middle overs with Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20) failing to convert their starts.
A plucky South Africa seemed to have spoiled India's aim of a big first-innings total with regular strikes, aided by a pitch which slowed down and provided grip to the spinners as the contest progressed following a two-hour rain delay to the start of the match.
Shafali showed great maturity with a knock that featured both aggression and deft rotation of strike.
The right-hander used all her experience to lay the platform for India, putting up an opening stand of 104 runs with Smriti Mandhana (45), which sent South Africa scrambling for answers early on.
Shafali, who took charge from India's leading run-scorer in the tournament, began with a cracking four off Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) in the second over and signalled her intent by coming down the track for a boundary off Marizanne Kapp in the fifth over, which was followed by another four with a flick off the pads.
Despite Shafali being the aggressor, Mandhana looked set for a big score but was denied a personal milestone by Chloe Tryon (1/46).
Mandhana (45 from 58 balls, 8 fours) had played delicate late cuts and sweeps and even her trademark drives through the off-side.
But the fourth ball of the 18th over from Tryon seemed to have skidded more and trying to cut, Mandhana was caught behind.
Nevertheless, Mandhana ended a fine campaign with the bat with 434 runs in nine matches at 54.25, which is now the best performance for an Indian batter in World Cup history. She struck one century and two fifties during the tournament.
Khaka, who had began by giving away 29 runs in three overs, completed a fine comeback when she got Shafali after a set of deliveries with varied length. She put one for the India opener to loft in the air and Sune Luus took a regulation grab at mid-off.
Shafali was earlier dropped by Anneke Bosch in the 21st over off Luus but the India opener missed out on a ton.
Star of India's semifinal win over mighty Australia, Jemimah appeared to be prepping up for another long haul in the middle, but a superb low catch from skipper Laura Wolvaardt at cover off Khaka foiled her plans in the 30th over. With two set batters back in the dugout, India's hopes were pinned on skipper Harmanpreet for a defining innings, but that was not to be.
Harmanpreet did well to put on 52 runs with Deepti but just when they were required to shift gears, India were jolted again. Harmanpreet went deep in the crease to cut one late off Nonkululeko Mlaba, but missed connecting the ball completely and was cleaned up in the 39th over.
India's troubles continued when the fifth-wicket pair of Deepti and Amanjot Kaur (12) could also not trouble the scorers much, with Nadine de Klerk's brilliance bringing an end to it.
Amanjot was deceived by the slow pace when she lobbed one straight towards the bowler and de Klerk flung to her right to take a one-handed catch.
Earlier, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the Women’s World Cup final. It is a crucial toss win for the Proteas, as any team would prefer to bowl first under overcast skies and with the looming threat of rain.
The conditions are expected to favour the bowlers early on, making this decision tactically sound.
“We are going to bowl first. Bit of rain around and there might be dew later on, hoping for a bit of slipperiness early on with all the rain around. We are unchanged from the semis. Big game for us and we are really excited for the opportunity to be here and play in front of a big crowd. We are very confident,” said South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she too would have preferred to bowl first. “We were looking to bowl looking at the overhead conditions. We will try to bat well and put up a decent score. I don’t think there will be much on the pitch after 5-6 overs. We are going with the same team. We had two days to recover after the semis and everyone is looking forward to this game,” she said.
Mel Jones and Dinesh Karthik, presenting the pitch report, said the surface was similar to that used in the semi-final. “31 degrees right now. Dimensions, 57 and 56 metres on the sides and 66 down the ground. We are playing smack bang in the middle. Very similar to the semi-final pitch. It’s the same pitch that was used for the India–New Zealand game. The degree of spin is less compared to the other ground,” they said.
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.