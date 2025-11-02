'Marked by great skill, confidence': PM Modi hails Indian women's cricket team for ODI World Cup win

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa.

"A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence," he said in a post on X.

"The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," Modi added.