'Marked by great skill, confidence': PM Modi hails Indian women's cricket team for ODI World Cup win

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa.
"A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence," he said in a post on X.
"The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," Modi added.
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar voiced his joy on X, praising the Indian women’s team for their outstanding World Cup victory.
"1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud," he wrote on X
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also congratulated the team, saying the women cricketers have won hearts across the nation.
"Congratulations to Team India on clinching the ICC Women's World Cup 2025!What a display of courage, skill, and belief. You've not just won a trophy, you've won hearts across the nation. Every Indian is proud of you! 'Saare Jahan se accha Hindustan humaara'. A golden moment for Indian cricket and for women in sports!" he said on X.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also joined in to celebrate the moment, congratulating the Indian women cricketers on their remarkable World Cup victory.
"We have scripted HISTORY! What a memorable victory by our women's cricket team against South Africa to lift the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025. Their effort to bring home the trophy has been extraordinary, and the entire nation is celebrating this moment.Each one of them is a world champion and a true role model for our youngsters. भारत का गर्व, भारत की बेटियां" he said on X
Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia shared a post on X, congratulating the Indian women’s cricket team on their historic World Cup triumph.
"HISTORY MADE! Our women in blue have done it- India is the WORLD CHAMPION at the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025 This victory is not just about the trophy, it is about every daughter dared to dream, every parent who believed and every coach who never gave up. From every drop of sweat to every roar of pride this is for the nation, by the nation! Proud. Inspired. Emotional.," he said on X
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also extended his congratulations to the Indian women’s cricket team for their splendid World Cup victory.
"We are the Champions!! Fantastic teamwork by our Women's Cricket Team- not just today but throughout the championship. They truly and rightly deserve to be crowned as the winners. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's performances both with the bat & the ball were truly outstanding," he said on X.
"This historic win will go down as an inspiration for generations to come, both for men and women. Congratulations on this superb victory- We are so proud of you all!," he added.