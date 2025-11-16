Delhi blast: What we know so far about the explosion that killed 13

TNIE online desk
At least 13 people were killed and 20 injured in an explosion in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 at a signal near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on November 11.
Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Act, and arrested four people in connection with the case.
The Forensic team has collected over 40 samples from the site, including two cartridges - one a 9mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian use - as well as two kinds of explosive materials.
Police have so far confirmed multiple fatalities and several injuries, with many of the victims identified as daily earners and traders who were at the site for work or travel.
A DNA analysis has confirmed that Dr. Umar Nabi was behind the wheel of the car that exploded, police sources said.
Police has cordoned off areas within a 200-metre radius of the red Ford EcoSport car allegedly linked to suspects behind the deadly blast in Delhi, a day after it was seized from Haryana's Faridabad district.
The Delhi Police was put on high alert, with senior officers personally supervising massive security checks at interstate borders including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the blast.