Delhi blast probe: NIA arrests Al Falah University doctor from Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur for alleged terror links

With the detention of a young doctor from Al Falah University, the NIA probing the Delhi car explosion case, has found a West Bengal connection to the incident of 10 November.

The national anti-terror agency, along with Delhi Police, detained Zanishar Alam, an MBBS graduate of 2024 from the Faridabad-based university, from Suryapur market in the Dalkhola area of North Dinajpur district, West Bengal, on Friday, for his alleged links to the explosion near the Red Fort that claimed 13 lives and injured more than 20.

Zanishar, who had come to his native Konal village on 12 November to attend a wedding ceremony, was taken to Siliguri for interrogation. He and his father, Touhid Alam, reside in Ludhiana, sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, NIA officials first contacted Touhid in Ludhiana and collected details about his son. They learnt about Zanishar’s location from Touhid and then rushed to Dalkhola, sources added.

Villagers described Zanishar as honest, polite, and soft-spoken, expressing shock over his detention in connection with the blast.

The NIA has already arrested four doctors from the same university for their alleged involvement in the Delhi blast.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission, the apex body regulating medical education in India, has decided to cancel the registrations of the four accused doctors, including woman practitioner Saheen Sahidi, sources said.