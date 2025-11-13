Delhi

Delhi blast: Death toll rises to 13 as another injured succumbs at LNJP Hospital

According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal's death was received from the hospital early on Thursday morning.
Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday.
Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday.Photo | PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The death toll in the blast near Red Fort early this week rose to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal, he said.

According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal's death was received from the hospital early on Thursday morning. The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day, officials said.

With Bilal's death, the total number of fatalities in the high-intensity explosion on Monday evening has climbed to 13, while several others remain under treatment.

DNA test confirms Umar Nabi was driving car in Delhi blast, say police sources
