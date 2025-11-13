DNA test confirms Umar Nabi was driving car in Delhi blast, say police sources

A DNA analysis has confirmed that Dr. Umar Nabi was behind the wheel of the car that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this week, police sources said on Thursday.

According to officials, forensic experts matched DNA samples collected from the blast site with those of Umar’s mother, confirming his identity.

“The results conclusively establish that it was Umar who was driving the vehicle that detonated,” a senior police official told PTI.

Umar Nabi, a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, was identified as a key member of a recently dismantled “white-collar” terror module with alleged links to proscribed outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The explosion occurred on Monday evening when a car moving slowly near the Red Fort suddenly blew up, sending shockwaves across the area.

Just hours before the blast, police had announced the arrest of eight individuals, including three doctors in connection with the same terror module.

Authorities also seized nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur, during raids across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators are now probing whether the Red Fort blast was part of a larger terror conspiracy planned by the group.

(With inputs from PTI)