At least 9 dead, 20 injured after explosion in car near Delhi's Red Fort; city on high alert

At least 9 people have been killed and 20 injured in an explosion in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 at a signal near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station around 6:50 pm on Monday. Three people were in the car when the explosion took place.
Following the blast, half a dozen other vehicles also caught fire, officials said.
Locals immediately called the police and fire services. Police reached the spot within a few minutes. Several fire tenders also rushed to the spot and doused the flames, while teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad, Forensic Department and Delhi Police cordoned off the area.
Thirty victims were brought to the LNJP Hospital. Of them, 9 have been declared dead and many of the others remain in critical condition.
Police sources said the Hyundai car, which bore a Haryana number plate, had changed hands more than once. One of the owners was interrogated and the cops were working with the RTO to establish the ownership trail and who the final owner was.
Home Minister Amit Shah in his first reaction to the blast said that all angles are being probed. He also visited the blast site and victims at the hospital.
The Home Minister said, “This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.”
He added, “Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.”
Informing that orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras, Shah said, “I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. They are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options would be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public.”
Medical associations have appealed to people to come forward and donate blood.
"Hospitals are on high alert, with our medical teams fully prepared for rescue and critical care. We urge citizens to step forward for urgent blood donation to help the victims of the tragedy," appealed Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron, Federation of All India Medical Association.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta met the injured in the hospital and ensured assistance for those affected. She also held a meeting with a team of doctors and police officials.
"The incident of the car explosion near the Red Fort is extremely distressing and alarming. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly," she said in a post on X.
"Every possible assistance is being ensured for the affected people. Teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter. I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace. Please rely only on official information issued by the police and administration," she added.
PM Narendra Modi spoke to Shah following the explosion. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," posted PM Modi on X.
The city has been placed on high alert. Police in neighbouring states and major cities, including Mumbai, have also been put on alert.
A special corridor was created by the Delhi Police for ambulances arriving at LNJP Hospital.
In the wake of the explosion, all installations secured by the CISF including the Delhi Metro, Red Fort, government buildings and IGI Airport have been placed on high alert. The situation is being constantly monitored and CISF personnel are on standby.
According to Delhi's fire department, they received a call about the explosion at 6.55 pm, following which seven fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.
"A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage,” the Delhi fire department (DFS) said in a statement.
The blast took place barely 40 km from Dhauj village in Faridabad where, earlier in the day, a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police recovered 300 kg of explosives, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, AK-47 rifle, a pistol, three magazines, 20 timers, a walkie-talkie set and ammunition from a rented accommodation and arrested one accused. Whether the two incidents are linked remains under investigation.
Eyewitness Rajdhar Pandey, a local resident, said, “I saw flames from my house and rushed down. There was a loud explosion — it shook everything.” Another resident added, “I never heard such a sound in my life. I fell thrice because of the shock. It felt like the end.”
Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Traders’ Welfare Association, said he was present at a nearby market when the explosion occurred. “It was massive, it didn’t seem like just a cylinder blast. The entire market was in shock,” he said.
Meanwhile, Vineet Seth, a shop owner from Dariba Kalan, recalled, “It felt like a mini earthquake. We could hear the blast so clearly followed by screams and complete chaos. We shut most of our shops and left as soon as we could.”
President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders share condolences
“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that took place in Delhi. I pray for the quick recovery of those injured,” President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, reacting to the blasts, tweeted, "The news of the car bomb explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is deeply saddening and concerning. The loss of many innocent lives in this tragic accident is deeply distressing. I stand with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragic time and offer my deepest condolences. I hope all the injured recover as soon as possible."
Other leaders like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also shared their shock and condolences.
Ghosts of terror attacks past
The last major terror attack in Delhi was on October 29, 2005, when serial bomb blasts ripped through crowded markets in Paharganj, Govindpuri, and Sarojini Nagar just before Diwali.
The explosions killed over 60 people and injured more than 200. The Pakistan-based Islamic Revolutionary Front later claimed responsibility for the attack, which was reportedly aimed at creating panic during the festive season.
Nearly two decades later, on October 20, 2024, a low-intensity blast occurred outside the CRPF school in Rohini. The explosion damaged the school wall and nearby shops, though there were no casualties or injuries. Initial investigations suggested the use of a crude explosive device.
Essential Contact Numbers
For assistance and emergency information, the following helpline numbers have been issued:
Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010, 011-22910011
LNJP Hospital: 011-23233400 | Emergency: 011-23239249
AIIMS Trauma Centre: 011-26594405