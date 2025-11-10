J&K police foil major terror plot, recover 2,900 kg of explosive material in multi-state raids

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed a major success against militancy by busting an inter-state militant module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) outfits and arresting seven persons, including two doctors. The police stated that 2,900 kg of IED-making material had been recovered.
A police spokesperson, while giving details of the anti-militancy operation, said that on October 19, multiple JeM posters were found pasted at different locations in Bunpora, Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar, threatening and intimidating police and security forces.
“Accordingly, FIR No. 162/2025 under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 18-B, 19, 20, 23, 39, and 40 of the UAPA Act; Sections 61(2), 147, 148, 152, and 351(2) of the BNS; Sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act; and Sections 7/25/27 of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar, and investigation taken up,” the spokesperson said.
According to the police, the investigation has revealed a “white-collar terror ecosystem” involving radicalized professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and other countries.
“The group was using encrypted channels for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement, and logistics. Funds were raised through professional and academic networks under the guise of social and charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying individuals for radicalization, initiating and recruiting them into militant ranks, raising funds, arranging logistics, and procuring arms, ammunition, and materials for preparing IEDs,” the spokesperson said.
During the course of the investigation, police arrested seven persons namely, Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, resident of Nowgam, Srinagar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, resident of Nowgam, Srinagar, Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, resident of Nowgam, Srinagar, Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of a Masjid), resident of Shopian, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha, resident of Wakura, Ganderbal, Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, resident of Koil, Pulwama, Dr. Adeel, resident of Wanpora, Kulgam.
According to the police spokesperson, the role of a few more individuals has surfaced during the investigation, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.
“During the ongoing investigation, searches were conducted at multiple locations by J&K Police in Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian. Similarly, searches were also conducted in Faridabad in coordination with Haryana Police and in Saharanpur with UP Police,” the spokesperson said.
The police further stated that the investigation has so far led to the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices, arms, ammunition, and IED-making materials, including: One Chinese Star pistol (with ammunition), one Beretta pistol (with ammunition), one AK-56 rifle (with ammunition) and, one AK Krinkov rifle (with ammunition).
The spokesperson added that 2,900 kg of IED-making material — including explosives, chemicals, reagents, inflammable materials, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote controls, timers, and metal sheets — have been recovered.
“Financial investigations regarding the flow of funds are ongoing, and all linkages are being traced and addressed expeditiously,” the police spokesperson said, adding that the investigation stands as a testimony to the diligent efforts and unflagging determination of the team involved.
Dr Mujahil Shakil used to teach at Al-Falah University in Dhauj
Meanwhile, addressing the media on Monday, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said that during a joint operation between the J&K Police and Haryana Police a doctor working with a university in Faridabad was arrested. Police recovered 360 kg of inflammable material suspected to be ammonium nitrate. The police also seized an assault rifle, a pistol, a large cache of ammunition, a walkie-talkie set, and electric wiring from a rented accommodation in Dhauj village of Faridabad.
The accused has been identified as Dr. Mujahil Shakil. He was arrested. Acting on further intelligence, raids were conducted on Sunday, during which 360 kg of inflammable material — possibly ammonium nitrate — was recovered from eight large and four small suitcases and one bucket. I want to clarify that it is not RDX,” Gupta said.
He added, “Several other materials used in terror activities were also recovered, including 20 timers, four timers with batteries, 5 kg of heavy metal, 24 remote controls, a walkie-talkie set, electric wiring, batteries, and other contraband material. Firearms recovered include one Carom Cok assault rifle with three magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with eight live rounds, two additional magazines, and two empty cartridges. The joint police operation is still underway.”
Gupta further said that the joint team of Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested the Kashmiri doctor for allegedly putting up posters supporting the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Srinagar. The accused has been identified as Dr. Mujammil Shakeel, a physician.
“Shakeel used to teach at Al-Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad, and had taken a room on rent there to store his belongings," Gupta said.
A senior police officer said that security agencies are now scrutinizing other medical professionals from Jammu and Kashmir who are working in private hospitals across northern states.
According to sources, Shakeel, originally from Jammu and Kashmir, had been living on rent in a house in Dhauj village, Faridabad, for about three months. The seized materials are suspected to have been used for assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
Shakeel was taken into custody by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 30, following the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused linked to the same terror network. After sustained interrogation, Shakeel was brought back to Faridabad on Sunday morning to identify and recover the materials that had been hidden, sources said.
The seized items have been sent for forensic examination, and intelligence agencies are investigating the network’s funding sources and possible cross-border connections.