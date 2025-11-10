J&K police foil major terror plot, recover 2,900 kg of explosive material in multi-state raids

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed a major success against militancy by busting an inter-state militant module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) outfits and arresting seven persons, including two doctors. The police stated that 2,900 kg of IED-making material had been recovered.

A police spokesperson, while giving details of the anti-militancy operation, said that on October 19, multiple JeM posters were found pasted at different locations in Bunpora, Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar, threatening and intimidating police and security forces.

“Accordingly, FIR No. 162/2025 under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 18-B, 19, 20, 23, 39, and 40 of the UAPA Act; Sections 61(2), 147, 148, 152, and 351(2) of the BNS; Sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act; and Sections 7/25/27 of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar, and investigation taken up,” the spokesperson said.

According to the police, the investigation has revealed a “white-collar terror ecosystem” involving radicalized professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and other countries.

“The group was using encrypted channels for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement, and logistics. Funds were raised through professional and academic networks under the guise of social and charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying individuals for radicalization, initiating and recruiting them into militant ranks, raising funds, arranging logistics, and procuring arms, ammunition, and materials for preparing IEDs,” the spokesperson said.