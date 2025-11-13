Red Fort blast: Two more doctors picked up in UP by probe agencies, taken to Delhi for questioning

LUCKNOW: Intensifying its crackdown on a suspected terror network across Uttar Pradesh, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the state police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Dr Mohammad Arif, 32, in Kanpur. Dr Arif is a senior resident doctor in the cardiology department of the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, a government institution.

The special cell of the Delhi police also detained Dr Farooq, an assistant professor at the GS Medical College in the state's Hapur district, for questioning.

So far, the probe agencies have arrested or detained five doctors from UP -- Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Dr Parvez Ansari, Dr Farooq and Dr Mohammad Arif -- in connection with the Red Fort blast in Delhi.

Dr Arif was picked up from his rented flat in Kanpur’s Ashok Nagar area by the investigating agencies late on Wednesday night.

A native of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Arif joined GSVM Medical College in August. He is being questioned over his alleged links with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-backed Faridabad terror module suspected of involvement in the Red Fort blast that claimed 12 lives.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, the ATS raided the premises and detained him for questioning. His personal electronic devices and communication records have also been seized for forensic analysis to determine his possible role in the wider terror network. His landlord was also questioned and his rent agreement and other related documents were checked,” said an officer aware of the development.

The head of the cardiology department of GSVM Medical College, Dr Umeshwar Pandey, confirmed that the ATS had taken Dr Arif for questioning.

Pandey said that after completing his MBBS and MD, Dr Arif had joined the institute as a first-year resident doctor. Due to a shortage of hostel facilities for first-year residents, he was living outside the campus, he added.