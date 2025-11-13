Delhi blast: Suspects pooled in over Rs 26 lakh to buy materials for bomb-making

NEW DELHI: The four suspects arrested in connection with the "white-collar terror module" had pooled in more than Rs 26 lakh to procure materials used in the blast near Red Fort, an official said on Thursday.

The four doctors-- Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Shaheen Sayeed and Dr Umar Nabi -- had raised the amount in cash, which was then given to Dr Umar for safekeeping and operational use, they said.

Dr Umar -- who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and was an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad -- was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 that exploded in the busy Red Fort area on Monday evening.

A DNA analysis has confirmed that Dr. Umar Nabi , who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and was an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, was behind the wheel of the car that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this week, police sources said on Thursday.

Investigators believe the fund was linked to a larger terror conspiracy. Using the pooled money, the group had allegedly purchased around 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser approximately worth Rs 3 lakh from suppliers in Gurugram, Nuh and nearby towns.

The fertiliser, mixed with other chemicals, is commonly used to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), officials said.

Police sources said the group's procurement of such a large quantity of the fertiliser has become a key lead in the ongoing investigation. The financial transactions and delivery records are being verified, they said.

Sources also said that Umar and Muzammil had a disagreement over the handling of funds in the days leading up to the explosion.

The investigators are looking into whether this dispute affected the group's plans or the timing of the attack.

(With inputs from PTI)