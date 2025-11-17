New Bihar govt to take oath on November 20, PM Modi to attend ceremony

Days after a landslide win in the Bihar Assembly polls, the new NDA government will take oath on November 20 at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna..Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the formation of a new NDA government in Bihar..Union Minister Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) won 19, and is eying the Deputy Chief Minister's post in the new government led by CM Nitish Kumar..HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi held a meeting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at his residence in Delhi on Sunday..Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha has held a meeting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the BJP's election in-charge in Bihar..Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, who managed to retain his family stronghold in Raghopur, will review the reasons for the party's poor show in the Assembly polls. .NDA firms up formula for Bihar government formation.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest