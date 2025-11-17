NDA firms up formula for Bihar government formation

PATNA: The NDA is expected to apply the same formula for portfolio allocation that it used during ticket distribution, coalition insiders indicated. Under the emerging arrangement, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) will continue to hold the Chief Minister’s post. Meanwhile, the BJP and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) are each likely to secure one Deputy Chief Minister position, signalling a balanced power-sharing structure within the alliance.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a series of meetings with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at his official residence in Patna to discuss the formation of a new government after the ruling alliance secured a three-fourth majority, winning 202 out of 243 seats, in the Assembly elections.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha were among those who met Nitish. Earlier, he convened discussions with senior JD(U) leaders and all newly elected MLAs. JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also attended.

As per the cabinet-sharing formula, the BJP is expected to get 15-16 ministerial berths, the JD(U) around 14, the LJP (RV) three, and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM one each.

“During the ticket distribution, for every MP, an NDA partner was given five-six assembly seats. So, it is likely that the same formula may be in place for cabinet berths,” said a senior BJP leader. With 85 MLAs, the JD(U) could secure 14 berths besides the CM post.