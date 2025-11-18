Through Eden, India take solitary way after collapse against South Africa

TNIE online desk
South Africa sealed a remarkable win in a low-scoring thriller, defending a modest target as India collapsed on a turning Eden Gardens pitch, giving the hosts their first defeat at the venue in 13 years.
South Africa clinched a famous 30-run victory over India at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, defending a modest target of 124 to secure their first Test win in the country in 15 years.
India, who had begun the third morning as favourites following a dramatic 15-wicket second day, collapsed to 93 all out in their second innings on a turning surface that played more like a fifth-day pitch.
India have now won four and lost four home Tests under Gambhir, including an embarrassing 0–3 whitewash to New Zealand in 2024 - their first home Test series defeat in 12 years.
The four wins under Gambhir came against West Indies and Bangladesh, who are ranked eighth and ninth in the ICC Test rankings respectively.
The win against India helped the South Africa skipper make history, becoming the first captain in 148 years of Test cricket to win 10 matches without a loss as he extended his unbeaten run.
South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 as the Proteas head into the second and final Test at ACA Stadium.
India’s bowlers restricted South Africa to 159 in the first innings and 153 in the second, but a batting collapse handed India their first loss in Kolkata since 2012 and their second-smallest failed chase in Test cricket.
With the fall at Eden behind them, the world is still before Gill and Co, the path clear with Gambhir as their guide. “With wandering steps and slow, they took their solitary way from Eden.”