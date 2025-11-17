For Gambhir and co, it’s pitch dark at home

KOLKATA: Even before the presentation ceremony was over, the ground staff at the Eden Gardens, as if to carry out a meta joke, watered the square. With natural light dying, the 22 yards was properly bathed, a dark sheen shimmering in the distance. It was the first time the strip had been hydrated since last Saturday, over a week ago.

You can draw a straight line between the Indian team’s decision to not water the pitch to losing a fourth Test in eight home games since Gautam Gambhir was appointed to the post last year (decisions like not watering the strip are usually made by the leadership group, something that happened in Kolkata as well). “This (the pitch) is what we wanted,” Gambhir after the match. “This is what we got.”

With the ball misbehaving from as early as the first over on Day 1, both teams knew they were in for a dogfight. India have flipped-flopped on the kind of pitches they want but it had seemed like they were going away from this model.