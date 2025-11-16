Surface tension spoils India's Eden Gardens gamble

Need to handle pressure better

From his vantage point, he felt the defeat was as a result of temperament and the incapacity to absorb pressure. "It was more of a test of your technique and mental toughness... those who defended well, scored runs," he said. "There was no demon on this wicket. It was not an unplayable one."

It's true that seamers found joy but that doesn't necessarily showcase the pitch as not a spin-friendly one. Because this pitch, apart from assisting copious amounts of turn from Day One, was also up and down, its variable bounce a factor right from the first over of the Test. When the turn is consistent, you can trust the surface a bit. But when the bounce is inconsistent — you do not know if a length delivery is about to target your stumps or chest — it can reduce batting to a lottery.

It was a point Temba Bavuma alluded to. "I found it a bit tricky to trust the bounce of the wicket," he said. "Some balls were bouncing nicely, others were squatting. So that was a bit tricky, which made cross-batted shots a bit harder. I always back my defence and my game is that simple. I just try to play around my defence."

While most home teams try and get a pitch they want, it's generally not this loaded. And the irony is it needn't have been loaded because India have two world class pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. But Gambhir said: "We ask for the pitch to aid spinners from Day One so that toss doesn't become crucial. Had we won the Test you wouldn't be asking or discussing so much about pitch. We've got the guys to deliver in any condition."

That's kind of missing the point because batters need an environment to develop, to get better and thrive. They need better decks to feel at home, to know how to go about constructing a long innings over multiple sessions. On pitches like these, they are not going to learn that art.

Here's a sample: no Indian player made more than 39, while four more were dismissed in the 20s. This is what you get on designer tracks, the urge to take chances — risks — because the only guarantee for a batter on surfaces like this is death.